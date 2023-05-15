Fermanagh GAA say they never received any official complaints about Rory Gallagher

FERMANAGH GAA SAY they have “never received any official complaints” about former manager and player Rory Gallagher.

Domestic abuse allegations were made against Gallagher by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher, in a post on social media last week.

In a subsequent interview with the Sunday Independent, Nicola Gallagher said “the county boards of Fermanagh and Derry knew [about her allegations] – because we told them.”

Gallagher, who stepped back as Derry manager on Friday evening, managed his native Fermanagh for a two-year term from 2017-2019 before taking the Derry job.

A statement from Fermanagh GAA, released this afternoon, reads: “While we will not make any comment on specific allegation or allegations, we can state that Fermanagh GAA has never received any official complaints.

“Fermanagh GAA does not condone any form of domestic abuse.

“We echo the words of Ulster GAA; we encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”

Derry GAA have yet to issue any response on the claims made in Nicola Gallagher’s interview.

In response to the allegations against him, Rory Gallagher said last week that they had been “investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigated a number of reported incidents and two files were sent to the Public Prosecution Service last year, but the allegations were not pursued in the courts due to a lack of evidence.

Gallagher stepped back as Derry manager “with immediate effect” last week, with Ciaran Meenagh overseeing yesterday’s Ulster final success against Armagh.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie