Derry football manager Rory Gallagher responds to domestic violence allegations

DERRY SENIOR FOOTBALL manager Rory Gallagher has responded to allegations of domestic violence made against him by his estranged wife.

Nicola Gallagher published details of a series of alleged domestic incidents in a post on social media earlier this week.

In a statement issued through his solicitors on Wednesday night, Gallagher said that “allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”. It is unclear what Gallagher means by the phrase “investigated and dealt with”.

In response to an enquiry from The Journal, An Garda Síochána said that they do not comment on material posted online.

It is understood that Gardaí have not received a formal complaint at the time of writing, but that they have engaged with an individual involved in the issue.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had not responded to The Journal‘s enquiries at the time of writing.

Gallagher was appointed Derry football manager in 2019, with his side set to face Armagh in the Ulster football final this Sunday afternoon in Clones.

“Derry GAA condemns all forms of domestic violence,” the county said in a statement.

“We encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately.”

Rory Gallagher’s statement reads: “I have been made aware of a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me.

“Our marriage broke down over 4 years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

He added: “Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

“My focus over the past 4 years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

Gallagher, who managed Derry to the Ulster football title last summer, previously managed the Fermanagh and Donegal senior football teams, and was a selector when Donegal won the All-Ireland senior championship in 2012.

He played football at county level for both the Fermanagh and Cavan senior teams. His club career saw him win a Leinster senior medal with Dublin’s St Brigid’s in 2003 and an All-Ireland senior medal with Antrim club St Gall’s in 2010.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie