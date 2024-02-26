Housing expert Rory Hearne to seek Social Democrats nomination to run in European elections

ACADEMIC AND HOUSING policy expert Rory Hearne is to seek nomination from the Social Democrats to stand in the European Parliament elections.

He will seek the party’s nomination to stand in the Midlands North West constituency.

The elections are set to take place across the bloc between 6 – 9 June.

Hearne is an Associate Professor in Social Policy at Maynooth University and has written several books on housing policy.

He previously ran for election as a People Before Profit candidate in the Dublin South East constituency in 2007. He also ran in the Seanad election as an independent candidate for the National University of Ireland panel in 2020.

In a social media post today, Hearne said he is seeking to represent “the generation ‘locked out’ of the housing market, adding: “The EU could be doing a lot more on housing.”

Speaking on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder programme this evening, Hearne said: “There is huge potential for the European Union to be playing a much bigger role in housing, in investment, in supporting tenants’ rights.”

He said that Holly Cairns had brought “a huge dynamist” in her leadership of the party, and said the party “reflect the values that I hold”.

On why he was running to be an MEP, he said: “We need people like myself, who have values that are about those key areas of housing, health, education, climate, and I think that there’s a real need for voices and people who have a track record of standing up for social rights and human rights.”

A spokesperson for the Social Democrats told The Journal: “Rory is a hugely respected voice on housing in this country and has spent years campaigning on the issue.

“The party has yet to hold its selection convention but Rory would undoubtedly make an extremely strong candidate,” the spokesperson said.

“This is an exciting time for the party and we are very ambitious for both the local and European elections.”