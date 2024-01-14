Advertisement
Rory McIlroy in action at the Dubai Invitational. Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Rory McIlroy narrowly loses out to Tommy Fleetwood at Dubai Invitational

McIlroy was on the brink of victory heading to the final hole but his tee shot on the 18th ended in the water.
34 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY HAS narrowly lost out to Tommy Fleetwood on the final round of the Dubai Invitational.

McIlroy was on the brink of victory heading to the final hole after edging one shot ahead of Thriston Lawrence and Fleetwood to go 19-under. But the world number two hit his final tee shot into the water which created an opening for Fleetwood to clinch the victory. 

McIlroy went into the final round one shot behind Fleetwood, picking up two birdies on the third and fifth holes before bogeying the sixth. The world number two came to life on the turn, adding three birdies in-a-row between the 11th and 13th holes and a sixth birdie on the 15th.

An intriguing three-way tie for the lead developed as Lawrence, McIlroy and Fleetwood sat on 18-under. Fleetwood then dropped a shot on the 16th, but roared back into contention with a birdie on the 17th. 

Lawrence closed out with a 64 to leave McIlroy and Fleetwood to battle it out for the outright lead. McIlroy made his move on the 17th to go 19-under, but was ultimately undone by that horror tee shot on the 18th.

Written by Sinead Farrell

