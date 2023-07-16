Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 16 July 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy drives at the 2nd hole during final round at the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
# final round
Rory McIlroy finishes birdie-birdie to win Scottish Open by one shot
McIlroy’s final round of 68 — sealed with an 11-foot birdie at the last — saw him finish on 15-under par.
3.7k
6
37 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY FINISHED birdie-birdie to edge out home favourite Robert MacIntyre in a thrilling final day duel at the Scottish Open.

McIlroy’s final round of 68 — sealed with an 11-foot birdie at the last — saw him finish on 15-under par, one clear of MacIntyre.

The Scot had earlier propelled himself into contention with a magnificent 64 for the low round of the day.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     