Rory McIlroy way off lead at Travelers Championship with Shane Lowry further adrift

RORY McILROY FINISHED his third round at the Travelers Championship in a tie for 15th place after a four-under par 66 saw him finish on 12-under.
The Holywood native has dropped six places at the time of writing, with play still ongoing at TPC River Highlands.
Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley had a share of the lead on 20-under until the latter edged clear courtesy of back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 as well as his rival dropping a shot on 16.
Patrick Cantlay (-16) is hanging on while Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott trail on 15-under.
McIlroy, though, is three shots back.
He made five birdies – on four, nine, 10, 14 and 17 – but was unable to build up any momentum to make a real challenge at the top.
A bogey six on the par-five 13th was somewhat rescued with that birdie on 14 but it was an indication of how his round went – Hideki Matsuyama finishing tied with McIlroy.
Shane Lowry was even further back, though, after a successive 69 saw him drop 12 spots into a share of 34th.
The Offaly man made the ideal start with a birdie on the first but a bogey five on the fourth hampered his progress.
