Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship.
McIlroy and Power make positive starts at Wells Fargo Championship
Shane Lowry is also in action at the tournament in North Carolina.
RORY MCILROY AND Séamus Power have both made positive starts at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday, sitting on three-under and two-under respectively.

In what is his first competitive outing since his disappointment at the Masters, McIlroy is just two shots off the leaders Kevin Streelman, Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Taylor Moore. after an opening round of 68. He picked up four birdies in all, along with just one bogey on the seventh hole.

Power is just behind McIlroy after carding a 69 which included five birdies and three bogeys.

Shane Lowry is also in action at the tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, and is currently on one-under through seven holes.

Follow the leaderboard here

