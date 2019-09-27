This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 September, 2019
Drugs worth over €100k discovered in Roscommon house raid

One woman was arrested by gardaí in connection with the drugs seizure.

By Sean Murray Friday 27 Sep 2019, 1:03 PM
26 minutes ago 1,793 Views 4 Comments
71028320_10157353284368001_222664728260902912_n A large quantity of cannabis was recovered. Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis herb and plants worth an estimated €100,000 after searching a house in Roscommon yesterday. 

Officers from the Roscommon/Longford divisional drugs along with local gardaí carried out the search at a house in the Lanesborough area, as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

In all, 40 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €32,000, cannabis herb with an estimated value of €75,000 and cocaine worth an estimated €300 was discovered.

70922811_10157353284383001_2163589826899607552_n 40 cannabis plants were also recovered. Source: An Garda Síochána

One women in her 30s was arrested.

She’s being detained at Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

