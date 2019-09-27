Drugs worth over €100k discovered in Roscommon house raid

A large quantity of cannabis was recovered. Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis herb and plants worth an estimated €100,000 after searching a house in Roscommon yesterday.

Officers from the Roscommon/Longford divisional drugs along with local gardaí carried out the search at a house in the Lanesborough area, as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

In all, 40 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €32,000, cannabis herb with an estimated value of €75,000 and cocaine worth an estimated €300 was discovered.

40 cannabis plants were also recovered. Source: An Garda Síochána

One women in her 30s was arrested.

She’s being detained at Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.