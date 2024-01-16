Protesters in Roscrea criticised after scuffles outside hotel as Ukrainian children arrived

PROTESTS IN ROSCREA have been criticised after scuffles outside the Racket Hall left Ukrainian children arriving to receive shelter distressed.

Protests outside the hotel continued overnight, following a demonstration numbering up to 300 yesterday evening.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said he will speak with Tipperary TDs to discuss support to services in Roscrea in light of the arrival of Ukrainian families to the area.

Last night, crowds gathered to hear speeches by local activists, while far-right agitators arrived to speak to locals at the hotel’s entrance, repeating many anti-immigration tropes around population replacement and so-called ‘plantations’.

Gardaí from the Public Order Unit were deployed earlier as 17 Ukrainian refugees – understood to be three families with young children – arrived to receive shelter in the hotel.

O’Gorman said it’s “not acceptable” for people to block entrance to accommodation and stressed that plans to house 160 people isn’t changing due to the government’s need to house refugees and asylum seekers arriving in Ireland.

“I think it was important that we were able to access the accommodation in Racket Hall accommodation for families accommodation for single female applicants,” he said.

The Green Party TD added: “My understanding is that families are settling in but it was difficult enough experience, children were upset seeing the scuffles.”

He said he currently has no plans to travel to Roscrea but he said he plans to speak with local TDs to discuss concerns around services in the town and its ability to provide for refugees and asylum seekers.

It has in some areas, because we’ve had to open significant amounts of accommodation over the last number of months. And I suppose our focus is always on the protests, but there have been other centres open where there hasn’t been a protest. But I do think that and I think it’s recognised across government that particularly on social media, some of the distortion, some of the very significant inaccuracies about the process about what people are entitled to, we do need to do better in terms of combating data. I was out knocking on doors even last night and just talking to people and people were feeding back myths to me. It was good to get the opportunity to talk people through the actual situation. But we do probably have to get better on that.