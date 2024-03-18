Rose Dugdale, the daughter of a UK millionaire who joined the Provisional IRA, has died

ROSE DUGDALE, AN English millionaire’s daughter who joined the IRA in the 1970s, has died.

Dugdale was well known for taking part in an IRA helicopter bombing attempt and an infamous art theft at Russborough House in Co Wicklow.

Members of Sinn Féin confirmed reports of her death earlier today and led tributes to the 83 year old on social media.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Dublin Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan described Dugdale as a “true revolutionary” and someone who “dedicated her life” to Irish freedom.

Sad news. Rose Dugdale passed away this morning. She was a true revolutionary who inspired others. She dedicated her life to Irish freedom. Our thoughts are with her friends & family. I hope the memories give you some comfort at this sad time.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward also paid tribute to Dugdale, who was his former teacher.

Ward wrote: “I still have the postcard Rose sent me after I first got elected in 2019 when she was still telling me to go further & reach my full potential. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Dugdale grew up in an affluent household in England where her father was an underwriter at Lloyd’s of London.

While at Oxford University she became interested in civil rights and politics and later in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland.

After she received a suspended sentence for burglary at her parents’ home in 1973, with a former boyfriend, she criticised the privilege of her background and family and travelled to Ireland where she joined the IRA.

In 1974, Dugdale took part in a botched bombing attempt on Strabane RUC station where she and IRA team dropped bombs from a helicopter.

She was also involved in the robbery of a collection of Old Masters paintings from the Beit family at Russborough House in Co Wicklow.

The IRA had intended to exchange the paintings for the release of two female IRA prisoners in England but the paintings were recovered and Dugdale jailed.

Dugdale gave birth to a son in jail and in another high-profile case of the 1970s, her boyfriend, fellow IRA member Eddie Gallagher, kidnapped the businessman Tiede Herrema in Limerick to demand her release.

A two-week siege ensued and Gallagher and a co-kidnapper were jailed. He and Dugdale married in Limerick Jail in 1978 where they were both prisoners.

Dugdale was released two years later.

In her later years Dugdale lived in Dublin and worked in adult education.

In 2012, Dugdale’s story featured in a six-party TG4 documentary series on women in the IRA, Mná an IRA.

Her death comes just days before Baltimore, a film depicting her life is due for release.