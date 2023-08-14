Advertisement

Poll: Will you watch the Rose of Tralee?
Have your say.
5.2k
14
38 minutes ago

AFTER WHAT HAS been the most tumultuous summer in living memory for RTÉ, the national broadcaster will turn to one of its annual staples at the beginning of the next week.

Much like the Toy Show, the Rose of Tralee is an event virtually guaranteed to bring in eyeballs, with over half a million having watched last year as Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy took home the title for 2022. 

The festival will get underway towards the end of the week, with the International Selection of this year’s Rose taking place across two televised segments next Monday and Tuesday. 

For the first time ever, the event will be cohosted by a woman as Kathryn Thomas joins long-time host Daithí Ó Sé. 

Today we want to know… Will you watch the Rose of Tralee?


Poll Results:

No (591)
Yes (102)
I haven't decided (53)



