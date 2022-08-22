Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 22 August 2022
Poll: Will you watch the Rose of Tralee?

The competition will see the 33 Roses take to the stage in Co Kerry this evening.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 22 Aug 2022, 9:48 AM
19 minutes ago 3,112 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5846037
Host Dáithí Ó Sé with this year's Roses
Image: ANDRES POVEDA
Host Dáithí Ó Sé with this year's Roses
Host Dáithí Ó Sé with this year's Roses
Image: ANDRES POVEDA

AFTER A THREE-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rose of Tralee is back on Irish television screens again this evening.

The 61st Rose of Tralee, which is hosted by Dáithí Ó Sé, will see the 33 Roses take to the stage in the Kerry Sports Academy at 8pm this evening.

Speaking last week, Ó Sé said: “I am really excited that the Rose of Tralee International Festival returns this year, I think we all really missed it. I do feel like it’s another sign of things getting back to normal”.

With that in mind, we want to know: Will you watch the Rose of Tralee?


Poll Results:

No (308)
Yes (50)
Not sure (22)



About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

