'Fearless and remarkable' - Irish motorsport icon Rosemary Smith dies at age of 86

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid this evening to Irish motorsport icon Rosemary Smith, who has died at the age of 86.

Smith passed away peacefully today at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin, with the news announced this evening by her representatives.

President Michael D. Higgins led the tributes, describing her as ‘fearless and remarkable’.

A pioneering rally driver from Dublin, Smith began her career as a co-driver. She clinched the ladies’ prize at the Circuit of Ireland rally in 1964, before winning the four-day Dutch Tulip Rally in 1965, alongside co-driver Valerie Domleo.

Her career would go on to feature an outright win in the 1969 Cork 20 Rally and victories on stages like the Scottish Rally, the Alpine Rally, the Canadian Shell 4000, the 1968 London to Sydney Marathon and the 1970 London to Mexico World Cup Rally.

“Rosemary Smith should be remembered as one of the most fearless and remarkable Irish sportspeople to have graced the international stage,” read the statement from President Higgins.

“In an extraordinary motorsport career, she defied all expectations of her time in becoming a renowned force in a sport then, as now, so heavily dominated by men. Her remarkable career, including her 1965 victory in the Tulip Rally, where Rosemary remains the only woman ever to win the race, and so many more victories and achievements besides, stands as a shining example of the great impact which women can have in every area of sport.

“Rosemary’s achievements continued up to very recent years when in 2017 she became, at the age of 79, the oldest person ever to drive a Formula 1 car.

Advertisement

“Rosemary Smith’s induction into the FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame in 2022, the first Irish person to be honoured in this way, was a fitting recognition of a truly distinguished contribution to Irish and global sporting life.

“I was pleased, as President of Ireland, to write to her upon that occasion and to pay tribute to the invaluable and generous contribution which Rosemary made to the life and reputation of Irish motorsport.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed Smith as ‘a trailblazer of Irish motor sport with an impressive list of achievements to her name’.

Rest in peace Rosemary Smith - a trailblazer of Irish motor sport with an impressive list of achievements to her name. May her legacy continue to inspire future generations.



My sincere condolences to Rosemary's family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) December 5, 2023

Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin, expressed her sympathies with Smith’s family.

“I’m very sorry to hear that legendary sportsperson Rosemary Smith has passed away. Renowned internationally, she was a trailblazer paving the way for women in motorsports.”

I'm very sorry to hear that legendary sportsperson Rosemary Smith has passed away



Renowned internationally, she was a trailblazer paving the way for women in motorsports.



My thoughts are with her family and friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. https://t.co/sfHtGcxY9X pic.twitter.com/PiKCyIQQbD — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) December 5, 2023

Smith’s life also saw her involved in fashion design, while she founded a driving school in the 1990s.

Written by Fintan O’Toole and posted on the42.ie