Revenue officers seize €181,000 in cash after searching truck bound for Spain

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized almost €181,000 in cash after searching a truck at Rosslare Europort yesterday morning.

The cash was discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered freight vehicle, intending to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain. The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Gus, led to the discovery of the cash.

Revenue said the cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and was seized in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Revenue officers were yesterday granted a three month cash detention order by Judge Kevin Staunton at a special sitting of Gorey District Court.

A man in his twenties, originally from Poland, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Revenue is asking businesses, or members of the public who have any information, to contact it in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.