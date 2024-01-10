14 people who were found inside trailer in Wexford 'made 999 call to UK from inside trailer'

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said it is “fortuitous” that there were no deaths after 14 people were found in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Port in Co Wexford.

Police are investigating after nine men, three women and two girls were discovered in the vehicle at Rosslare Europort at around 3am on Monday.

It’s understood that the UK authorities were alerted after a 999 call was made from inside the trailer, which was subsequently passed on to Irish authorities.

A local councillor in Rosslare said the people inside the trailer were 28 hours into their journey when they were rescued, and that they were struggling to breathe, and may even have attempted to make a hole in the trailer at the time the emergency call was placed from within.

They were assessed by medical personnel at the scene and are understood to be in good health.

Gardaí said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

McEntee said: “I was extremely concerned to learn of the discovery of 14 people, including two children, in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Port on Monday and I would like to thank the emergency services for their initial response.”

“Thankfully, I understand that all the people are in good health.

“We know from past experience that similar situations have led to tragic fatalities. This was an extremely hazardous undertaking and it is only fortuitous that the same did not happen yesterday.

“An Garda Siochana are investigating the matter with assistance from international partners.

“I would appeal to anybody with any information that might assist with the ongoing investigation to contact An Garda Siochana,” she added.

Back in 2001, eight people including two children suffocated and lost their lives in a container that had been brought into Rosslare Europort.

Asked about the incident, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that based on initial reports, his understanding is that 14 people have been found in a container in a truck in Rosslare Europort.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said “we have to do everything to try and avoid such carriage and passage because it is dangerous and a risk to the lives of those who are put on those trucks or go onto it, we have to do what we can to try and reduce or completely eliminate it”.

Ryan added that though it is “nearly impossible” to completely stop dangerous crossings from taking place, but added that “the UK Government with France” are amongst those countries who have tried.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme today, local councillor Ger Carthy said that: “There was a number of ambulances, and interpreters there when the ship docked at Rosslare Europort, and the people on board were cared for and subsequently transferred to a processing centre in Dublin.”

“It seems to be a challenging and very dangerous trip for anyone to make, but I believe that they may have been experiencing trouble breathing, and may have had to break a hole from within the ship to access air,” he added.

Carthy said people are coming from possibly war torn countries in hope of a better life, but that people end up making a 30 hour journey to Rosslare Europort which can be fatal in some instances.

The 14 people had been inside the trailer for 28 hours at the time they were rescued, Carthy added.

“The Government should be on alert that we will see more and more of this with the situation with displacement across the world,” he said.

The councillor said that he understands that asylum applications for people found inside the trailer are being dealt with on an expedited basis.

- Contains reporting from Press Association.