Man charged after two people found concealed in truck at Rosslare port

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to immigration offences after two people were discovered in a truck at Rosslare port.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon shortly after the vehicle arrived at the port.

Gardaí said both of the people found in the truck have been offered accommodation and welfare services by the Reception and Integration Agency (RIA).

A man in his 40s was arrested and detained at Wexford garda station. He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Gorey District Court this evening.