Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
16 people discovered in container on ferry bound for Rosslare Port

The container is on board a Stena Line ferry which departed from Cherbourg, France.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 11:59 AM
40 minutes ago 13,650 Views 16 Comments
Stock image of Rosslare Port.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images
Stock image of Rosslare Port.
Stock image of Rosslare Port.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

A NUMBER OF people have been discovered in the back of a truck on a ferry due to arrive at Rosslare port. 

It is understood 16 people, all believed to be male, were found alive in truck. The nationality of these people is not yet known but they are believed to be Asian. 

The men are understood to be aged between 20 to 40 and are said to be in good health. 

The container is on board a Stena Line ferry which departed from Cherbourg, France and is due to arrive in Rosslare after 3pm this afternoon. 

It is understood the men were discovered this morning after a member of staff heard banging coming from inside the container.

It is believed they may have travelled from Belgium and had been in the container for up to five days. 

Once discovered, they were taken to a private lounge on the ship.

Gardaí and emergency services are set to meet the ship when it arrives. 

