This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Escaped killer spent 15 years living under alias in Offaly

Roy Norman Kenyon has been at large since 2003 and there is currently a European Arrest Warrant for his return to the UK.

By Ireland International News Agency Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 6:15 PM
37 minutes ago 6,096 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4502388
Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire, UK.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire, UK.
Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire, UK.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A CONVICTED KILLER who lived in Ireland under an alias for 15 years is facing the prospect of returning to the UK to continue serving his life sentence for murdering an elderly shopkeeper 47 years ago.

Roy Norman Kenyon (64) had been serving his sentence for the murder of Margaret Potts, an elderly shopkeeper who he beat to death with a poker in 1972 when he was a teenager.

Addressing Justice Aileen Donnelly, Ronan Kennedy BL, for the Minister for Justice & Equality, revealed how Kenyon absconded while on licence from HMP Leyhill in 2003, after serving 31 years of his sentence.

Kennedy revealed how Kenyon had been at large for the past 15 years after failing to return from his home leave on 29 May 2003 and how there is currently a European Arrest Warrant for Kenyon’s return to the United Kingdom.

He explained how after escaping custody, Kenyon had spent 15 years living in Tullamore, under the alias of Alan McPherson, before being arrested in the village of Eyeries, Co. Cork on the 2 May 2018.

Addressing the night of the crime, Kennedy told the court how on 15 December 1972, Kenyon had been “consuming alcohol at a public house” when he left at 9pm to purchase alcohol from Mrs Potts.

However, Kenyon soon got into an “argument” with Mrs Potts before hitting her “two times in the head with a poker, while she sat in an armchair.”

Kennedy told the court that over the years, there were a number of “comprehensive reviews of the case and a number of actions undertaken” but that there was “nothing to suggest” Kenyon “had left the country or had any ties with anyone outside of the United Kingdom.”

Kenyon’s barrister, Sean Guerin SC, addressed to court by saying that Kennedy had missed many of the “striking features of this case.”

Guerin pointed out how “the bald and ageing head of Mr Kenyon, an offender of 64 years” was “nonetheless a child offender” at the time the crime was committed.

It is an “exceptional state of affairs that a child offender has spent 31 years in custody and at this point almost 50 years later” that there is still a “desire to return him to custody” Guerin told the court.

Guerin pointed out how Kenyon’s “mental development and maturity” at the time of the offence are factors that must be considered.

He also made the argument that Kenyon’s sentence was an “indeterminate” one made “at her Majesty’s pleasure” and  that this sentence is “not a case of life in prison in the formal sense” but rather “it is a different type of sentence that is imposed on a child offender which is not a true life sentence.”

Guerin continued by explaining to the court that this is “not a case where you are dealing with a person who has committed any offence while at liberty” and that there is “no indication” that Kenyon “is a risk to the public” anymore.

Guerin revealed how Kenyon had “no release date to work towards” after facing six parole hearings and that this is the reason he chose to escape custody.

Referring to the time Kenyon’s parole was denied after he consumed alcohol while on home leave, Guerin called this a “minor breach of a minor condition.”

Guerin also criticised the central authority in the United Kingdom for failing to supply information relating to Kenyon’s case including the affidavit.

Addressing suggestions that Kenyon had “adjudications for selling drugs” and “positive drug tests,” Guerin explained that while in prison Kenyon was prescribed a strong painkiller “which may have had an impact on drug tests.”

Kennedy later responded to Guerin’s critique of the parole board by stating that there was “never a suggestion before this afternoon that the objections” made by the board were “unlawful” or in relation to the fact Kenyon “had a drink” while on temporary leave.

Kenyon has been remanded in custody by Justice Aileen Donnelly until 20 March when his case will continue.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ireland International News Agency

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Baldwin says Trump's comments could be a 'threat' to his safety after president's fury at TV skit
    100,217  92
    2
    		Living in Britain? Fancy a new Porsche post-Brexit? We've some bad news for you
    42,619  43
    3
    		'Why can't I find comfortable, sweat-resistant, appropriate sportsgear? I'm a woman'
    41,845  78
    Fora
    1
    		An Post is planning to roll out Parcel Motel-style delivery lockers
    489  0
    2
    		Weight loss tea maker Miss Fit has shut up shop weeks after a recall of 'misleading' products
    77  0
    3
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Man United, FA Cup fifth round
    40,398  23
    2
    		'I never hid!' - Rose Volante ready to halt Katie Taylor's march in unification clash
    38,348  12
    3
    		Man-of-the-match Pogba hits 14th goal of the season as Man United dump Chelsea out of FA Cup
    31,233  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know if you're completely baffled by what's going on with Jussie Smollett
    6,586  1
    2
    		Khloé Kardashian wants you to know that manicures and motherhood can co-exist
    5,312  1
    3
    		So, the Kardashians are trademarking their wee sprogs' names... it's The Dredge
    4,441  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    GARDAí
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    DUBLIN
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    IRELAND
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie