Two men sentenced over killing of grandfather whose body was dumped in reservoir in Co Antrim

TWO MEN HAVE been sentenced to jail terms in connection with the murder Roy Reynolds, whose body was found dumped in a reservoir in Co Antrim, in 2022.

Michael Campbell and Robert Mervyn Fulton appeared before Belfast Crown Court today.

Campbell (34) was handed a life sentence last December after pleading guilty to Mr Reynolds’s murder. Today, he was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison.

Fulton (70), who previously pleaded guilty to assisting an offender, was today sentenced to two years and four months in prison, half to be served in custody, and half on licence.

Roy Reynolds (54), was a father and grandfather, who had a close relationship with his family.

His brother-in-law Eric McCully said in a statement released on behalf of Roy’s family, that they have been living “in the midst of an unimaginable tragedy”.

“As we grapple with grief, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by our side during this harrowing time,” he added.

Reflecting on the case today, PSNI Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said that following a call from a member of the public, the police found a “partially submerged and semi-naked body in a reservoir on the morning of Monday 28 March”.

The deceased man was identified as Mr Reynolds. A post-mortem established that he had sustained multiple injuries, including “stab wounds”, DI Armstrong said.

“Distressingly, there were over 100 injuries to his body,” he added.

DI Armstrong said that police now know that Mr Reynolds had been out walking in Rathcoole on the evening of Sunday March 27, and that he stopped to speak to Mr Campbell, before being invited to his home.

In the early hours of the following morning, police received a report of a body being dragged from Campbell’s apartment and “placed in the boot of a car,” the Detective Inspector said.

Police subsequently located and stopped the car in the Rathcoole area, when it was being driven by its owner – Mr Fulton. Mr Campbell was a passenger in the car at the time.

“The pair were heading back from the direction of the reservoir. Officers observed blood stains on the back bumper, inside the boot, and on Campbell’s hands and clothing,” DI Armstrong said.

The Detective Inspector said that there is no justification for this “tragic event”.

“Roy, who was aged 54, had his life taken in a horrific attack – a murder made even more disturbing by the callous way in which the two subsequently disposed of the body. This was the most brutal and senseless loss of a life,” he said.

DI Armstrong added that Roy’s “loving family” have been left “heartbroken”.

He said that his thoughts, and that of his PSNI team, remain with the family.

“Roy was a much-loved father and grandfather, a brother and an uncle. And, while no words can take away their pain, I’m keen to acknowledge the strength, dignity and patience they have shown throughout the criminal justice process,” DI Armstrong added.

Tribute from Roy’s brother-in-law

Mr McCully today said that Roy’s family want to express their heartfelt appreciation towards those members of the public that “bravely” stepped forward and shared witness accounts with the authorities.

“Your courage in reliving painful memories has not gone unnoticed. Together, we seek justice for Roy, and your unwavering support strengthens our resolve,” he said.

The rest of Mr McCully’s statement is as follows:

“To the public, whose compassion and empathy have touched our hearts, we say thank you. Your kind words, gestures, and presence have provided solace when words fail us. Your solidarity reminds us that we are not alone in this dark hour.

“We reserve a special place of honour for the individual who reported the incident to the police. Your swift action ensured that Roy’s case received immediate attention. Your vigilance matters, and we are forever grateful for your role in bringing this tragedy to light.

“To the member of the public who discovered Roy and promptly alerted the authorities, we express our heartfelt appreciation.

“Additionally, we extend our gratitude to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Your tireless efforts in investigating this heartbreaking incident are deeply appreciated. We trust in your commitment to justice and accountability.

“Fobby was more than a name; he was a cherished brother, father, and grandfather. His twin sister, Maggie, shares our grief, as do his brother Phillip and sisters Samantha, Joanne and Donna. Roy’s legacy lives on through his daughters, Natasha and Lisa, and his three precious grandchildren: Charlie, Freya, and Ayda.

“In this time of sorrow, we kindly request privacy for our family. We need space to mourn, to remember, and to find strength in each other. Please respect our need for solitude as we navigate this painful journey.

“May Roy’s memory be a beacon of love and resilience.

“With heartfelt gratitude,

“Roy’s Family,

“God bless.”