British royal Archie Mountbatten-Windsor baptised at 'intimate service'

An image of the family released by the couple today. Source: Instagram

AT TWO MONTHS old, seventh-in-line to the British throne Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was baptised today “at an intimate service”.

The first child of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was baptised in Windsor Castle in a private family ceremony that sparked controversy in the UK.

The royal couple’s decision sparked controversy in part because of the recent revelation that their Windsor home was renovated with £2.4 million (€2.7 million) of British taxpayers’ money.

The parents also faced criticism for declining to reveal the names of Archie’s godparents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two images on Instagram following today’s christening. One of the images shows the infant amongst his immediate family, including paternal grandfather Prince Charles and maternal grandmother Doria Ragland.

The two sisters of the late Princess Diana, Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes, were also present in the photograph.

The Instagram post says the baby’s godparents were present but it did not name them.

The couple with their son Source: Instagram

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” the Instagram post said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.

“Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

The royal couple also provided details of the christening gown, which has been worn by royal infants for the past 11 years.

“The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter,” the couple said.

- With reporting by Associated Press