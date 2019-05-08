First pictures of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby are released

THE FIRST PICTURES of the royal baby have emerged as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal the latest addition to the royal family.

The images show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding their as-yet-unnamed baby boy wrapped in a white shawl.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm. He’s just been the dream,” Meghan said of baby Sussex.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy.

In a video circulating on social media, the pair said they “are still trying to figure out” who the baby looks most like.

“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks,” Harry said.

“We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

Source: Dominic Lipinski

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the baby boy on Monday morning.

The baby is seventh in line to the throne.