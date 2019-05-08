This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
First pictures of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby are released

‘He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,’ the Duchess of Sussex said.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 8 May 2019, 1:01 PM
Image: Dominic Lipinski
Image: Dominic Lipinski

THE FIRST PICTURES of the royal baby have emerged as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal the latest addition to the royal family. 

The images show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding their as-yet-unnamed baby boy wrapped in a white shawl. 

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm. He’s just been the dream,” Meghan said of baby Sussex. 

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy.

In a video circulating on social media, the pair said they “are still trying to figure out” who the baby looks most like.

“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks,” Harry said. 

“We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

Royal baby Source: Dominic Lipinski

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the baby boy on Monday morning. 

The baby is seventh in line to the throne.

