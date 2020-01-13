This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Queen Elizabeth to join 'crisis talks' with Harry, Charles and William at her Sandringham estate

It will be the first time the four will have met since Harry’s decision to ‘step back’ from royal duties.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jan 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,810 Views 11 Comments
The four British royals will meet today.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images
The four British royals will meet today.
The four British royals will meet today.
Image: PA Images

QUEEN ELIZABETH WILL host crisis talks with senior British royals and the Duke of Sussex today in a bid to find a solution to Meghan and Harry’s future roles.

The head of state will be joined at her private Norfolk estate of Sandringham by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for the crunch meeting – where the “next steps” will be decided, a source has told the PA news agency.

It will be the first time the four will have met since the issue engulfed the royal family, and it is thought William will be travelling from his Kensington Palace apartment and Harry from Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle.

Charles was in Oman yesterday to attend a condolence ceremony following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, and travelled back to the UK yesterday evening.

Before them will be a range of options, and it is likely the royals will try to come to some agreement before the meeting ends to stop the immediate crisis causing lasting damage to the monarchy.

The queen attended church at Sandringham yesterday and members of the public gathered near St Mary Magdalene Church said they felt sorry for the queen, with some saying that Harry and Meghan should not receive any more taxpayers’ money.

Last Thursday, the queen, Charles and William gave orders for their households to work with the Sussexes’ team to quickly find a “workable solution” to their desire to change the direction of their royal lives, but still support the Queen.

A royal source said: “The family will gather on Monday at Sandringham to talk things through, attended by Her Majesty, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

09.01.20 From golden couple to Megxit, how it all fell apart between Harry, Meghan and the media

“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week.

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting, the request for this to be resolved at pace is still her Majesty’s wish – the aim remains days not weeks.

“There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented,” the source added. 

Meghan flew to Canada a few days ago where she had spent an extended festive break with Harry and baby son Archie in the province of British Columbia.

She is with her child but it is likely that she will be able to participate in the meeting by phone.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie