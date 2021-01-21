#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Advertisement

RSA 'experiencing delays' with online customer portal and call centre

The RSA launched a new online portal in December.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,704 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5331720
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) has said it is experiencing delays with its new online customer portal, which is leading to a lag in responding to calls. 

A spokesperson for the RSA said the online portal, MyRoadSafety, went live in December. The site currently has a queue for access “as a result of exceptional demand”. 

“RSA is currently experiencing delays in contacting its Call Centre. This is related to much higher volumes of activity across both driving tests and driving licences,” the RSA spokesperson said. 

“We are experiencing delays in customers being able to access our customer portal and this is also driving call activity.

“We are working hard to resolve all of these issues and have placed extra resources into our call centre. We apologise to the public for the inconvenience.”

Driving tests are currently restricted for essential workers during Level 5 restrictions. 

Anyone who is not an essential worker is asked to cancel their appointments through the portal. People who choose ‘non-essential worker’ as the reason for their cancellation will not lose their booking fee, the RSA said. 

“The RSA has developed an online portal which is a new way for customers to manage their driving test as well as other services from the RSA such as driver licences,” the RSA spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The portal will allow customers to apply for and manage their own driving test booking, it will also help to cut down on administration as a learner driver moves from taking a driving test to taking out a full driving licence.”

The spokesperson said there is a “high volume of calls” leading to customers “experiencing longer waiting times”. 

“We apologise for this and we are taking steps to improve this situation,” they said.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie