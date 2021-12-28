'We've lost the equivalent of a month's worth of lives in two days': RSA issues safety warning

Seven people died on roads in the Republic and Northern Ireland today and yesterday

SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE died on Irish roads in recent days, prompting the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to issue a warning to drivers and other road users.

Seven people died on roads in the Republic and Northern Ireland in the last two days. In total, 132 people have died on Irish roads and 50 people on Northern Irish roads to date in 2021.

Brian Farrell, the RSA’s Communications Manager, said the loss of four lives in two days in the Republic is the same number of lives lost in the entire month of November, stating: “It’s been a dreadful 48 hours on the roads.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Farrell said, to put the loss of life this week into context: “We lost four lives on the roads in the month of November in total. So what we’re seeing here is in two days we’ve lost the equivalent of a month’s worth of lives on our roads. So it’s really a cause for concern.”

Farrell said the RSA and An Garda Síochána are urging all road users to “please be extra cautious on the roads”.

“I know people have heard this advice before but because using roads is something we do every day, and it’s probably one of the most dangerous things we do every day, it’s worth repeating.

“Slow down, drive at a speed that’s appropriate for the conditions. The weather has been very changeable recently – you could be dealing with wet roads and you could be dealing with the problem posed by a low sun on the horizon in the morning or in the evening, so watch out for sun glare.

“Don’t drive while impaired, whether that’s alcohol, whether it’s drugs or fatigue. Wear the seatbelt, we would appeal to drivers to make sure all passengers in the car are wearing their seatbelt.”

‘Arrive alive’

Farrell noted there are “lots of people” cycling, walking and horse riding on the roads at this time of year.

“Drivers really do need to anticipate cyclists and pedestrians and horse riders out there on the roads at this time of year. Slow down when you encounter them and give plenty of space when overtaking vulnerable road users.”

This year is on track to have the lowest number of annual road deaths since records began, but Farrell said this is “cold comfort” for people who have lost a loved one.

“It’s the furthest thing from our mind right now, we’re concerned at the number of deaths in recent days,” he said of the RSA’s current focus.

“Indeed it’s worth remembering as well, over 900 people have been seriously injured on our roads to date this year and we tend to forget about those people who are seriously injured, focusing maybe on just those people who have been killed and their families who’ve been left behind.”

He urged people to “take extra care when out there using the roads”, adding “we just want everyone to stay safe out there and arrive alive”.