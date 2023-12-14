HSE asks parents to cocoon very young babies due to 'extraordinarily' high levels of RSV

THE HSE HAS issued a stark warning that flu and RSV infections are circulating at “extraordinarily high levels”, and has asked parents to “cocoon” very young babies.

The health service urged the public to limit the spread of infection by covering coughs, and staying home from creche, school or work if sick.

In the past week, there has been a 60% increase in the number of confirmed flu cases and a doubling of the number of patients who require admission to hospital due to flu.

Across the health service, staff are managing 23 outbreaks of respiratory illness in acute hospitals.

In a statement issued this evening, the HSE said that there were 829 new cases of Respiratory Syntactical Virus (RSV) and 283 new flu cases last week.

Cocooning is understood to mean staying at home with very young young babies, who are particularly vulnerable, as well as avoiding large crowds and gatherings.

Yesterday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre – the specialist health service for communicable diseases – also issued advice to cocoon young babies.

The HPSC further advised parents of young babies to avoid visiting or being visited by people with cold and respiratory symptoms.

The HPSC said it was “vital that children with cold or flu-like illnesses don’t go to crèche or school until they are feeling better to try to avoid spreading these viruses”.

Children under the age of 4, as well as elderly and vulnerable people have also been particularly affected by the surge in infections.

Dr Greg Martin, the National Clinical Lead for Health Protection Surveillance said most cases of RSV and flu could be cared for at home, and would usually clear after two or three weeks without treatment.

“Stay home from crèche, school or work and ask your pharmacist for advice on medicines,” Martin said.

However, parents and caregivers should be vigilant of symptoms, trust their instincts and always contact their GP if they are worried, especially if the symptoms get worse quickly.”

Dr Abigail Collins, the National Clinical Lead for the HSE’s Child Health Public Health Programme, said that parents can take steps to protect against RSV and flu infection.

“The best advice comes back to respiratory etiquette, covering coughs and sneezes, alongside regular hand washing. All very important to limit the spread of respiratory illness.

“We advise people with babies, particularly very young babies, to try to cocoon them and avoid having them in large crowds, or near people with cold and respiratory symptoms. If your child is sick, keep them away from other children and vulnerable adults where possible,” she said.

The HSE has also advised people to ensure they are up to date with their flu and Covid-19 vaccines.

The symptoms of an RSV infection are initially similar to those of a cold. They can include:

A cough

Wheezing

A runny nose

Difficulty feeding or decreased appetite

Fever (temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher

A sore throat.

These symptoms typically occur in stages rather than all at once. After four or five days with the infection, babies and young children can develop bronchiolitis. Their symptoms can get worse and increased taking more breaths per minute, wheezing, decreased appetite, and less wet nappies.

If you are worried about your child’s health, you should consult your doctor. In the case of an emergency, you should contact emergency services.