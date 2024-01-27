Advertisement
A file image of a garda at the scene of a collision. Alamy Stock Photo
dublin 9

Two pedestrians and driver of car taken to hospital after Dublin collision

The incident happened this afternoon at Grace Park Road, in Dublin 9 on the northside of the city this afternoon
1 hour ago

TWO PEDESTRIANS HAVE been injured in a collision in Dublin while the driver of the car has also been taken to hospital.

A garda spokesperson said that the collision took place at 2.15pm and gardaí along with other emergency services attended. 

“Both pedestrians, a man and a woman in their 30s, were transported to Beaumont Hospital for assessment.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was taken to the Mater Hospital. Investigations are currently underway,” the spokesperson said. 

Additional reporting from Lauren Boland

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
