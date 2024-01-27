Two pedestrians and driver of car taken to hospital after Dublin collision

TWO PEDESTRIANS HAVE been injured in a collision in Dublin while the driver of the car has also been taken to hospital.

A garda spokesperson said that the collision took place at 2.15pm and gardaí along with other emergency services attended.

“Both pedestrians, a man and a woman in their 30s, were transported to Beaumont Hospital for assessment.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was taken to the Mater Hospital. Investigations are currently underway,” the spokesperson said.

Additional reporting from Lauren Boland