Appeal for witnesses as motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

A MOTORCYCLIST IS in a serious condition following a collision in Wexford.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to make contact as they investigate the incident in Mullanour, Murntown, County Wexford last night.

Advertisement

The single vehicle collision, which involved a motorcycle, occurred on the R733 at the Redshire Road junction at 11.35pm.

A garda spokesperson said: “The male motorcyclist (aged in his 30s) was seriously injured during the collision. He is currently receiving medical treatment at Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

“The scene of the collision on the R733 is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí have asked anyone who was travelling on the R733, Wexford to Duncannon road between 11pm and 11.45pm yesterday evening to make contact.