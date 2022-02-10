#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 February 2022
RTÉ announces series two of gangland drama Kin will begin production this summer

Series one had an average of over 621,000 viewers on RTÉ One and 2.7 million streams on RTÉ Player.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 6:36 PM
A screenshot of the drama Kin
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED series two of gangland drama Kin will begin production this summer. 

Series one, which consisted of eight episodes, chartered the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham. 

The new season, which begins production this summer, will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin. However, a twist in the finale of season one has created as many problems as it has solved. 

Series one had a consolidated average of over 621,000 viewers on RTÉ One and, to date, 2.7 million streams on RTÉ Player, making Kin the most successful drama in Ireland last year. 

“The first series was enjoyed in huge numbers across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia,” Dermot Horan, director of acquisitions and co-productions for RTÉ, said. 

“We’ve worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage,” Horan said. 

“Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year.” 

Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ. AMC+ has acquired the rights to the drama for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK.

RTÉ has not confirmed which stars will be returning for the new season. 

