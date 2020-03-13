This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RTÉ appoints Ailbhe Conneely as its new social affairs and religion correspondent

The role will involve reporting and providing analysis of social affairs and religion issues across RTÉ News channels.

By Conor McCrave Friday 13 Mar 2020, 6:08 PM
32 minutes ago 6,673 Views 11 Comments
Ailbhe Conneely
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ HAS APPOINTED broadcaster and journalist, Ailbhe Conneely to a new role as Social Affairs and Religion Correspondent this month. 

The role will involve reporting and analysis of social affairs and religion issues across RTÉ News’ television, radio and digital platforms. 

Conneely has worked for the national broadcaster for 17 years, beginning her career in as co-presenter on RTÉ’s children news show news2day.

Conneely is a graduate of NUIG and has worked across RTÉ’s television, radio and online outputs, and spent the past seven years as a political reporter covering issues from within Leinster House and the European Parliament. 

Speaking of her appointment, she said: “It is an honour to be appointed Social Affairs and Religion Correspondent for RTÉ.

“It’s a broad brief which covers a wide range of subjects such as housing, immigration, home care, mental health, disability, drug abuse and other under-reported issues. I aim to give a voice to those who struggle to make themselves heard. I also aim to reflect Ireland’s changing society through religious coverage.”

She was assigned to report on the Referendum on the Eighth Amendment for RTÉ News and followed the work of the Oireachtas Eighth Amendment Committee, until the introduction of abortion services in Ireland in 2019.

A year after the Referendum on the Eighth Amendment, she produced and presented a podcast titled Voices of the 8th, featuring some of the key figures from the referendum campaign sharing their views on the Referendum, abortion services in Ireland and the future of that service.

