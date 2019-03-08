This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Stand on the right side of history': Protest outside RTÉ calls for broadcaster to boycott Eurovision

The protest follows this morning’s announcement that Sarah McTernan will represent Ireland in Isreal this year.

By Adam Daly Friday 8 Mar 2019, 3:26 PM
21 minutes ago 1,568 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4530741
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE IRELAND-PALESTINE Solidarity Campaign has held a protest outside RTÉ calling on the national broadcaster to boycott this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.

The protest follows this morning’s announcement that Sarah McTernan will represent Ireland with her song ’22′ in Tel Aviv on 16 May.

The group says that while it congratulates McTernan on her achievement, it sincerely hopes that she will “take this opportunity to stand on the right side of history by listening to the Palestinian and international calls for a boycott”.

Chairperson of the IPSC, Fatin Al Tamimi,  told TheJournal.ie she hopes McTernan will pull out because that is the call of Palestinian civil society.

For Sarah McTernan not to take part in this, it will send a clear message to all artists taking part and will show that Ireland is supporting the Palestinians living under occupation. 

“Furthermore, despite a supposed commitment to allow Eurovision fans to enter the state ‘regardless of political opinions’, Palestinian fans – whether from the occupied Palestinian territories or the refugee diaspora – are highly unlikely to be allowed entry to attend the contest, reflecting Israel discriminatory apartheid system imposed upon for Palestinians,” IPSC said. 

Boycott Eurovision protest at RTE Studios Fatin Al Tamimi, National Chairperson with the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign Source: PA Wire/PA Images

RTÉ has said it will not boycott the contest, stating that the winner and host country of the Eurovision is determined by the rules of the competition, not RTÉ.

“RTÉ is a registered participant in the 2019 ESC, which promotes values of diversity and inclusion and is broadcast to around 200 million viewers worldwide,” the national broadcaster said.

As a long running non-political, entertainment event, the ESC is designed to bring audiences and countries together. RTÉ is confident that the European Broadcasting Union and the host broadcaster will take all necessary steps to safeguard the non-political character of the event throughout the organization of the competition.

“The Eurovision Song Contest’s values are of universality and inclusivity and a shared tradition of celebrating diversity through music,” RTÉ said, adding that 41 members of European Broadcasting Union have confirmed they will take part in the 2019 Contest in Israel.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, The Israeli Embassy said that Israel is looking forward to “welcoming all participants of the Eurovision song contest including of course from Ireland”. 

Ireland and Israel share the values of inclusivity, diversity and unity that are at the very basis of the contest.  Those values have been repeatedly demonstrated by the Israeli participants in the contest.

The statement went on to criticise people seeking to boycott the contest in Isreal saying they “exhibit the very antithesis of these values”.

They repeatedly seek to hijack any event, including those promoting fraternity between nations, to promote a cynical, politicized hate campaign against the world’s only Jewish state. Their motives are rooted in support for Palestinian terrorism in Gaza, and are part of the effort to delegitimize Israel as a state and disassociate the Jewish people from their history, heritage and birthplace. 

‘Shame on Ireland’ 

Palestinian campaigner, Asad Abushark, said he was shocked that Ireland’s national broadcaster would participate and go to Isreal, “which is oppressing Palestinian people”. 

“Shame on Ireland to do that. The Irish should side with the oppressed people because they themselves have a history of occupation.”

Abushark told TheJournal.ie that he came to Ireland six months ago but that his family still live in a refugee camp in Gaza.

“The Irish people are great, supporting a Palestinian cause, most of the people here today are Irish. They have always supported the Palestinian people. 

“This is why I found it strange that RTÉ is participating because most Irish people support Palestine. I think RTÉ should be supportive like the Irish people.” 

Speaking on RTÉ radio this afternoon, Irish Delegation Head producer Michael Kealy said that no other member of the European Broadcasting Union was boycotting this year’s competition which was set up to bring country’s together “through a shared love of music”.

Kealy pointed out that Ireland has participated in Israel the two previous times the county hosted Eurovision and that there was never any internal RTÉ discussions about boycotting the 2019 competition. 

“We’re not going to make any political points,” Kealy said. “We’re not an organisation that does make political statements”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sleet and snow on the way this weekend
    39,994  13
    Fora
    1
    		Three ways innovators can address gender bias in artificial intelligence
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		10-man Arsenal facing huge battle to reach Europa League quarter-finals after disastrous night in France
    9,299  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    889  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of abusing his daughter has conviction quashed over his barrister’s error in closing speech
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Families of Ballymurphy massacre victims refuse to meet Karen Bradley
    Police-killings comments: Karen Bradley says she didn't believe what she said
    GARDAí
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Primark to move 220 UK staff to Dublin - but not because of Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie