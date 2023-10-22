'Trust has been shattered': Catherine Martin says RTÉ must change to secure funding

MEDIA MINISTER CATHERINE Martin has said that any decision on interim funding for national broadcaster RTÉ will depend on it being able to show increased transparency and accountability.

Speaking yesterday during the Green Party’s annual convention, Martin said that “trust has been shattered” in the broadcaster, following the payments scandal.

RTÉ was plunged into crisis in June when the broadcaster revealed it had not correctly declared fees to its then-highest-paid earner Ryan Tubridy.

The scandal widened as a series of other financial and governance issues emerged.

This led to the resignation of its then-CEO Dee Forbes, who has been replaced by Kevin Backhurst. The scandal has had a knock-on effect on finances at the broadcaster, as TV licence payments have plummeted and some sponsors have withdrawn.

“Unfortunately, the recent controversy in RTÉ has undermined the crucial role our public service broadcaster plays. Trust has been shattered. It is vital that that trust is restored,” Martin said.

“The wide-ranging independent expert reviews I have commissioned are key to that process.

A greater understanding of what went wrong in the past will set us on the right path for the future and allow us to rebuild RTÉ into a public service broadcaster that we can be proud of once more.

Backhurst told the Public Accounts Committee earlier this month that the broadcaster would run out of money if it did not get extra funding. However, Martin has said that interim funding of €40 million would only be released after the completion of a new strategic vision for the broadcaster.

“Any decision on additional interim funding for RTÉ is conditional on this new strategic vision demonstrating that transparency, robust governance and greater efficiency are at the heart of its operations,” she said.

RTÉ’s independence from all state, political and commercial influences is enshrined under law and must be respected at all times. But this does not mean it should be exempt from accountability.

Martin said that RTÉ would emerge from this period “stronger and better than ever”, saying the broadcaster would be different and “more agile”.