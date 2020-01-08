RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year shortlist has been announced

THE SHORTLIST FOR the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year has been announced.

The ten acts up for the award, in association with IMRO and IRMA, was announced by chairman of the judging panel, Jim Carroll this afternoon.

The Irish Album of the Year 2019 will be announced at Vicar Street in 5 March, 2020 and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in an extended four-hour programme from 7pm to 11pm.

The full shortlist for this year’s award includes:

Daithí – L.O.S.S (Strange Brew)

Mick Flannery – Mick Flannery (Rosaleen Records)

Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel (Partisan Records)

Girl Band – The Talkies (Rough Trade Records)

Jafaris – Stride (DFL)

Junior Brother – Pull the Right Rope (Strange Brew)

Lankum – The Livelong Day (Rough Trade Records)

Soak – Grim Town (Rough Trade Records)

Maija Sofia – Bath Time (Trapped Animal Records)

Sorcha Richardson – First Prize Bravery (Faction Records)

This is the 15th year of the Choice Music Prize and it has become one of the music-industry highlights of the year since its inception in 2005.

The Irish Album of the Year award is chosen from a shortlist of ten albums by a panel of twelve Irish music media professionals and industry experts, including Spin DJ Sarina Bellissimo and Michael Lanigan of the Sunday Business Post.