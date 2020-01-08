This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year shortlist has been announced

The ten acts up for the award were announced this afternoon.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 5:32 PM
19 minutes ago 942 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4958571
Image: Shutterstock/Novac Vitali
Image: Shutterstock/Novac Vitali

THE SHORTLIST FOR the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year has been announced. 

The ten acts up for the award, in association with IMRO and IRMA, was announced by chairman of the judging panel, Jim Carroll this afternoon. 

The Irish Album of the Year 2019 will be announced at Vicar Street in 5 March, 2020 and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in an extended four-hour programme from 7pm to 11pm.

The full shortlist for this year’s award includes:

  • Daithí – L.O.S.S (Strange Brew)
  • Mick Flannery – Mick Flannery (Rosaleen Records)
  • Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel (Partisan Records)
  • Girl Band – The Talkies (Rough Trade Records)
  • Jafaris – Stride (DFL)
  • Junior Brother – Pull the Right Rope (Strange Brew)
  • Lankum – The Livelong Day (Rough Trade Records)
  • Soak – Grim Town (Rough Trade Records)
  • Maija Sofia – Bath Time (Trapped Animal Records)
  • Sorcha Richardson – First Prize Bravery (Faction Records)

This is the 15th year of the Choice Music Prize and it has become one of the music-industry highlights of the year since its inception in 2005.

The Irish Album of the Year award is chosen from a shortlist of ten albums by a panel of twelve Irish music media professionals and industry experts, including Spin DJ Sarina Bellissimo and Michael Lanigan of the Sunday Business Post. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie