Wednesday 3 February 2021
Pay cuts on the cards as RTÉ announces cost-saving plans

Details of a voluntary redundancy scheme will be announced in the coming weeks.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 5:31 PM
5 minutes ago 566 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5344249
RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said the measures are necessary to return RTÉ to a sustainable financial position.
Image: Niall Carson/PA
RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED a series of proposals to reduce costs including cuts to pay and a voluntary redundancy scheme. 

The broadcaster has said these proposals would support its plans to reduce costs by €60 million over three years.

Discussions took place in recent weeks between management and the RTÉ Trade Union Group and proposals will be put forward for ballot, including:

  • A voluntary redundancy scheme to be announced in the coming weeks;
  • Cuts to staff pay;
  • Reductions in allowances;
  • Reductions in salary protection and sick pay, in line with public service levels;
  • Standardisation of leave.

All staff with salaries under €40,000 would be exempt from pay cuts. After that, the cuts would depend on salary scales:

  • €40k-€70k: 3.35%
  • €70k-€100k: 3.85%
  • €100-€130k: 4.35%
  • €130k-€160k: 4.85%
  • €160k>: 5.35%

This means, for example, a staff member earning €45,000 per year would see a reduction of €800, while someone earning €250,000 would have their pay cut by €12,575.

Allowances would be reduced by 10% and RTÉ’s contribution to salary protection would be reduced from 33% to 20%. 

If accepted, the agreement would commence from 1 May this year and would remain in force until April 2023. The changes to pay, allowances and leave would then be reversed.

In a statement, RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said RTÉ is “experiencing ongoing financial difficulties that require immediate measures to ensure our continued viability”.

“I am very conscious that measures that affect the pay and conditions of all staff are difficult, particularly at this time,” she said.

“But they are necessary as part of a series of measures to return RTÉ to a sustainable financial position.

“I believe the measures are proportionate and fair and crucially, as the Agreement states, they reflect RTÉ’s continued commitment to the principles of protecting employment, content and output.”

