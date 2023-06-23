RTÉ board suspends Director General Dee Forbes amid growing Ryan Tubridy payment scandal

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago
THE RTÉ BOARD has confirmed that its Director General was suspended from her employment this week on Wednesday 21 June.
The move comes in light of the controversy engulfing the national boradcaster after it was revealed that its highest paid star Ryan Tubridy earned €345,000 more over the course of over six years than RTÉ had previously disclosed.
Forbes was due to step down from her position on 10 July to be replaced by new Director General Kevin Bakhurst but in a statement this morning the RTÉ board has confirmed she has now been suspended.
The statement read:
The RTÉ Board confirms that Dee Forbes, the Director General was suspended from her employment on Wednesday 21 June 2023. There are processes on-going and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals. RTÉ will not be commenting further on this issue at this time.
Bakhurst – a former executive in RTÉ who has also worked in UK media organisations including the BBC and broadcasting watchdog Ofcom – was appointed to take over from Forbes following a recruitment process earlier this year, and was announced as her successor in April.
Tubridy’s annual earnings published by RTÉ between the years 2017-2022 ranged from €440,000-€491,667 but a review carried out by Grant Thornton has found that his annual earnings from RTÉ in those years actually ranged from €511,667-€545,000.
Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster TD, who sits on the Public Accounts Committee, has said that theof Forbes will not make the issue of hidden payments go away.
Munster said that RTÉ bosses must be held accountable and that Forbes must make herself available before PAC.
“The suspension of Dee Forbes will not make this scandal go away,” Munster said.
“The revelations of undisclosed payments of €345,000 to a senior presenter are an absolute disgrace and RTÉ bosses responsible must be held accountable.
While Ms Forbes has been suspended, she remains an RTÉ employee until next month and must make herself available to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.
“The revelations of hidden and undisclosed payments are just yet another example of deplorable levels of transparency and a questionable culture that has dominated our national broadcaster for far too long.”
Trade union Siptu has called for rapid action from RTÉ, lamenting the “massive breach of trust”.
In a statement this afternoon, Siptu Organiser Martin Mannon described the incident as an “example of dual standards” at RTÉ.
“This is immensely damaging and station management should not underestimate the degree of anger among our members. They are committed to the ideals of public service broadcasting of transparency, truth telling and accountability,” he said.
“The only way that there can be any start to rebuilding the essential trust that we must have in the public service broadcaster is that due process is followed in a swift and transparent manner to resolve this crisis.
“This must result in those responsible for this situation being held fully accountable for their financial mismanagement, lack of truthfulness and damage perpetrated on one of our essential public institutions.”
