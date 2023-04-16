Advertisement

Sunday 16 April 2023
Gareth Chaney An Post CEO David McRedmon.
# RTÉ
An Post boss says he is no longer in the running for RTÉ director general role
The An Post CEO said that ongoing speculation surrounding the vacancy is damaging for An Post, RTÉ, and ‘those involved’.
1 hour ago

AN POST CEO David McRedmond is no longer in the running for the role of RTÉ director general, and has stated that he has “no further interest in a role at RTÉ”. 

McRedmond, in a statement issued today, said that ongoing speculation about the upcoming appointment is “damaging” to RTÉ, An Post, and “those involved”. 

He clarified that he did an interview on 13 March with the broadcaster’s chairperson and two directors, after being asked by “several people” to apply for the role.

McRedmond said that he was informed by a recruitment consultant that he had not been shortlisted the following day. 

“I accepted that decision,” he added. 

McRedmond added that while he still cares “deeply about RTÉ” and believes that it is vital that we support “professional indigenous journalism and public service broadcasting”, his focus is now on completing the “successful transformation of An Post”. 

He further said that he wishes the broadcaster well: “I have a personal grá for the organisation through my late father and late sister who both worked there.

“I wish RTÉ well in its appointment of a new Director General. There seems to be excellent candidates and I hope they proceed swiftly.” 

RTÉ is expected to appoint former Deputy Director General Kevin Bakhurst to the role. 

Bakhurst is currently the group director of content and media policy at Ofcom, the UK media regulator. 

There has been some controversy surrounding the interview process, which is supposed to be confidential, following reports of opposition between board members on who should succeed the outgoing director general Dee Forbes. 

RTÉ Chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh is to be questioned by the Oireachtas media committee this week about leaked details surrounding the delay in appointing a new director general. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
