New schedule of RTÉ documentaries on the Tuam babies, Sean Quinn and the killing of Fr Niall Molloy

RTÉ said its factual content producers excelled despite a challenging year for production.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 22 Aug 2021, 7:30 AM
21 minutes ago 962 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5527506

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

RTÉ HAS UNVEILED its autumn documentary line-up, with programmes focusing on a range of issues such as mother and baby homes, Ireland’s boom and bust and some of the country’s toughest crime cases.

Earlier this week the State broadcaster launched its autumn schedule, with a number of new dramas due to air over the coming months.  

RTÉ’s group head of factual, Seán Mac Giolla Phádraig said RTÉ and the independent companies it works with have “truly excelled and delivered a wonderful selection” of factual programming for the new season, despite a challenging year for production. 

Highlights include a lookback at Keelin Shanley’s life, career and battle with cancer, a documentary series on the Magdalene Laundries and the story of debt and loss after the 1999 Telecom Éireann flotation.

The broadcaster will also have a number of offerings for true crime fans, including a documentary on the killing of Fr Niall Molloy.

The priest was found dead in a couple’s bedroom after a society wedding at their large country home in 1985. The two-part series follows Fr Niall’s nephews as they revisit the events that lead to him being killed and re-examine some of the evidence.  

Another series, Crimes and Confessions, delves into the world of criminal investigation and how some detectives within An Garda Siochana in the 1970s and 80s solved crimes. 

The hit series The Cases I Can’t Forget also returns with accounts from detectives who worked on Ireland’s toughest cases. 

And the historical cold case of Michael Collins’ murder will be in focus with Cold Case Collins, which features a specially assembled team including Dr Marie Cassidy, forensic scientists, historians and a cast of detectives. Together they will reexamine Irish history’s most contested killing.

There is some lighter content on the way too, with programmes focused on houses, personal finance, weddings, pets and parenting.

Leading international interior designer Arlene McIntyre will bring her experience of working with her celebrity clients to a new six-part series, Designed for Life. And another new series will see four architects, paired with four first time bungalow homeowners, who are seeking solutions for their dark and dated homes in Bungalow Bliss. 

Meanwhile Tess Fleming will present a new four-part pet series called Peataí, “packed with perfect pooches, cranky cats and excited alpacas”. 

“We’re very grateful to the producers who have worked tirelessly to deliver this great range of programmes and look forward to bringing them to our audiences – on radio and television – to enjoy over the coming months,” Mac Giolla Phádraig said.

