RTÉ's entire Executive Board stood down and replaced with temporary interim team

THE ENTIRE RTÉ Executive Board has been stood down and will be replaced with a temporary interim team.

The move was announced in an email to staff from RTÉ’s new director general this morning.

RTÉ reports that details of the interim leadership team, which will be responsible for running the organisation on a day-to-day basis, will be announced later today.

Bakhurst said yesterday that he was planning “to be in contact with staff first thing in the morning via email, and I’ll be going around meeting people, trying to take questions and explain what we’re trying to do”.

“The only thing I’ll say to people is it’s time for action now, that’s all we need.”

Minister of State Thomas Byrne had described Bakhurst’s arrival at RTÉ as a “really good moment”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week In Politics programme, Byrne suggested there has been too much focus on commercial activity at RTÉ and a return to the “basics of public service broadcasting” is needed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Saturday that he was expecting Bakhurst to bring in changes as he took up the position.

“I understand that the new director-general Kevin Bakhurst is going to make some announcements on Monday in relation to changes to the organisation, the way the management is structured and also is going to deal with issues around conflicts of interest,” Varadkar said.

“I am very reassured in what he has said to Government and it’s important that he be allowed to set out those plans on Monday and to talk to staff first and then to inform the wider nation about those changes, and he’s going to make them quickly.”

