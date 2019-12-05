RTÉ shelves plan to sell RTÉ Guide as part of organisation reforms

RTÉ HAS ROLLED back on its decision to sell the RTÉ Guide as part of operation reforms to reduce costs.

Last month, the national broadcaster outlined a number of measures it was taking to reduce operating costs and return to profit.

This included a pay reduction for top earners, reviewing the current broadcast schedules – RTÉ One, RTÉ Two and the player – closing its Limerick studio, and selling the RTÉ Guide.

Today, however, it has announced that it will not be selling the magazine after interested parties did not make “sufficient” offers to warrant it.

“RTÉ has made the decision to withdraw the RTÉ Guide from sale,” a statement said.

“Having considered a number of expressions of interest, none reached a level sufficient to merit a sale.

“The RTÉ Guide will remain part of RTÉ and we will work with the RTÉ Guide team on how we can best take the magazine forward,” it said.

RTÉ is funded by a combination of the TV licence fee and advertising revenues. The broadcaster said Ireland has one of the highest evasion rates in Europe i when it comes to the TV licence.

Dee Forbes, Director General of RTÉ said reforms were needed to address the €50 million in revenue which is lost in this way.