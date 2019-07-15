A new RTÉ documentary wants people to share what 'home' means to them during Ireland's housing crisis

A NEW RTÉ documentary is asking people to share what “home” means to them in the midst of Ireland’s housing crisis.

The documentary is asking members of the public to share their experiences of what “home” means.

“The idea of home and housing is part of the Irish national psyche,” a spokesperson for RTÉ said.

RTÉ is looking for a range of voices, ideas and experiences. Whether it’s a young couple saving for a deposit for a house or a family struggling to pay the rent, the broadcaster wants to attract submissions from anyone who has thoughts on what “home” means to them in the middle of an ongoing housing crisis.

It also wants people to share unconventional ideas of what “home” means to them.

Anyone who is interested in submitting their story or experience is asked to email homedoc@rte.ie.