This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A new RTÉ documentary wants people to share what 'home' means to them during Ireland's housing crisis

RTÉ is asking for submissions on what home means to Irish people in the middle of a housing crisis.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 15 Jul 2019, 8:00 PM
59 minutes ago 3,183 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4725066
Image: Shutterstock/Serg Zastavkin
Image: Shutterstock/Serg Zastavkin

A NEW RTÉ documentary is asking people to share what “home” means to them in the midst of Ireland’s housing crisis. 

The documentary is asking members of the public to share their experiences of what “home” means. 

“The idea of home and housing is part of the Irish national psyche,” a spokesperson for RTÉ said. 

RTÉ is looking for a range of voices, ideas and experiences. Whether it’s a young couple saving for a deposit for a house or a family struggling to pay the rent, the broadcaster wants to attract submissions from anyone who has thoughts on what “home” means to them in the middle of an ongoing housing crisis

It also wants people to share unconventional ideas of what “home” means to them. 

“The idea of home and housing is part of the Irish national psyche. From our obsession with house prices during the Celtic Tiger to the hugely difficult conditions of the current housing crisis, every one of us has a different story to tell of life at home in 2019. The beauty of this documentary idea is that there is no one fixed idea of what home can mean. We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in sharing their story with us on RTE TV.”

“From our obsession with house prices during the Celtic Tiger to the hugely difficult conditions of the current housing crisis, every one of us has a different story to tell of life at home in 2019.

“The beauty of this documentary idea is that there is no one fixed idea of what home can mean,” they said. 

Anyone who is interested in submitting their story or experience is asked to email homedoc@rte.ie. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie