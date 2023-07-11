'Shameful': Strong political reaction to RTÉ Investigates exposé on dairy industry

AGRICULTURE MINISTER CHARLIE McConalogue has said practices uncovered in an RTÉ Investigates report on the dairy industry are “utterly unacceptable, and in some instances unlawful”.

There has been a strong political reaction to the investigation, which included footage of young calves being kicked by mart workers and thrown from trailers.

McConalogue said in a statement last night: “I strongly condemn the shocking practices we saw on RTÉ Investigates tonight. They were certainly not reflective of the work that farmers put into managing their farm enterprises responsibly.

“Farmers care for their animals and would never want to see them mistreated.

“The footage shown by RTÉ represents the actions of a few. What we saw was utterly unacceptable, and in some instances, was unlawful.”

McConalogue said that his department has asked RTÉ to provide it with all available footage in order to conduct an investigation into the issue.

RTÉ Investigates looked at the surge of calves bred in Ireland as a result of the abolition of dairy quotas in 2015.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said the practices were a result of government policy “to encourage intensification and expansion within the dairy sector”.

Cairns, who is from a farming background, said in a statement: “The harrowing scenes of cruelty depicted in the programme will have been viewed with disgust by the majority of those working in the dairy sector or by anyone who cares about animal welfare.

“There has been a surge in the number of bull calves – largely viewed as valueless waste products – born in Ireland each year since milk quotas were abolished in 2015, which has resulted in the rapid expansion of the dairy sector.

“But we cannot – and should not – tolerate a situation in which hundreds and thousands of calves are being bred to suffer from the moment of birth.

“There are practical measures that can be taken to address the problem of unwanted calves. The use of sexed semen, for instance, can increase the numbers of dairy female replacements and reduce the numbers of dairy bull calves born.”

Department investigation ‘not enough’

The investigation also revealed that calves sometimes had to go without milk for up to 21 hours while they were transported to mainland Europe to be sold on the veal market. They were not given rest periods, which are mandatory under EU law, and driver time limits are also allegedly being breached.

A previous Noteworthy investigation found that some operators were breaching mandatory feeding intervals for cows being transported across Europe.

Cairns said it was “not enough” for the Department of Agriculture to commit to an investigation.

“As a country, we have always been so proud of our agricultural sector. In fact, it is the perception of Irish agriculture abroad that makes the sector so valuable.

“However, what we have witnessed on television tonight is shameful and should be a watershed moment for the Department of Agriculture in moving away from its current failed policy approach.”

Last night #RTEInvestigates looked at treatment of male dairy calves, documenting abuse at marts & along the journey in the live export trade.



The findings are shocking but, unfortunately, nothing new. Last year, we found similar conditions for cattle exported from Ireland...🧵 https://t.co/ZAXJvkmcpU — Noteworthy (@noteworthy_ie) July 11, 2023

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has also called for political action, writing to the Dáil Business Committee seeking an urgent debate around the treatment of calves in the dairy sector.

“The Dáil cannot simply close its eyes to what was revealed by RTÉ last night. It must discuss the treatment of calves in the dairy sector before the summer recess,” Murphy said in a statement.

“What we saw was horrific treatment of young defenceless bull calves. The programme cut to the heart of the matter by explaining that this treatment is a direct consequence of the fact that they are seen as practically worthless.

“Responsibility for this disaster lies firmly with the government which promoted an unsustainable expansion of the dairy industry. Small and medium farmers must be supported in the transition to a sustainable agricultural model. The meat processing companies which dominate the sector should be taken into public ownership.”

‘Enforced and sanctioned’

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) said in a statement that laws and regulations concerning animal welfare must be “enforced and sanctioned”.

The association’s president Pat McCormack said he and ICMSA members “found the issues and footage addressed in the programme to be disturbing and disappointing.

He said that blame for the mistreatment shown in the programme lay first and foremost with “the individuals involved and those supervisors who may have had knowledge of these cruel practices, but who failed to act”.

“ICMSA expects the Department to now investigate fully.”

McCormack rejected the suggestion that the practices shown in the programme are “widespread or a norm”.

He said the response to the issues raised should not involve the “vast majority” being made to pay “for the abuse perpetrated by the few”.

Macra na Feirme, an organisation for rural-based young people, also said the use of sexed semen could lead to better breeding practices.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said: “As farmers we care for our animals and we never want to see them mistreated as depicted in the RTE investigates show.

“We encourage anybody who has witnessed any breach of the law to report it to the relevant authority.

“The actions of a few have created a threat to the industry’s reputation, which is unacceptable.”