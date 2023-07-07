NUJ says new RTÉ DG Kevin Bakhurst has committed to meeting staff 'around the country'

THE SECRETARY OF the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said that the incoming Director General of RTÉ has agreed to meet with staff “not just in Dublin but around the country” in an effort to rebuild trust.

Following a meeting with Bakhurst, who is due to start the job on Monday, Seamus Dooley said that though no timetable for these meetings has been set, it is a positive step forward.

“There was a firm commitment given to work with staff and unions to restore the faith and confidence of staff in RTÉ,” he said.

Dooley added that the union let Bakhurst know the depth of hurt feeling amongst staff in RTÉ, and that trust takes longer to rebuild than to break.

“He hasn’t outlined any further proposals in relation to the restructuring of the board, which we had been looking for, but there was generally a good atmosphere, [he was] very direct, and we would hope that we can do business,” Dooley said.

He added that Bakhurst is aware that RTÉ pushed for staff reductions in 2019 when much of the controversial spending through the barter accounts was taking place, and that he said that he wants to see a return to “public service values” within the organization.

Incoming DG Kevin Bakhurst said that trust in RTE has been severely diminished, and that the reconstitution of the executive board will begin on Monday, as soon as he starts. pic.twitter.com/5goEGJnXND — Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) July 6, 2023

A number of reviews and assessments are now taking place into practices at RTÉ following the secret payments scandal, including two independent reviews commissioned by the Government, a review to be done by a forensic accountant appointed by the Government, and another Grant Thornton review into the finances of the Toy Show musical on top of the two that the broadcaster has already commissioned.

Seamus Dooley said that the NUJ acknowledges that Bakhurst’s workload as incoming Director General has now increased considerably as a result of these reviews and audits, and that this may impact his ability to meet with staff as a matter of first priority.

“We don’t want RTÉ mired in so many ongoing processes that the job of running the organisation,” Dooley said.

Earlier today Minister Simon Harris said that the Government has shown “huge patience” with RTÉ because it understands the “good” that the public broadcaster does, but that following the “drip feed” of information from the Executive Board amidst hours of Oireachtas Committee meetings, that patience is now “wearing thin”.

Harris added that he is “flabbergasted” that no meetings have taken place between RTÉ bosses and staff – who have repeatedly expressed concerns over the spending practices that have emerged that took place while they faced cost cutting measures.

“I am flabbergasted that over the last fortnight there doesn’t seem to be any engagement with staff in RTE that’s very hard to swallow,” he said.

Harris also said he has confidence in how Arts Minister Catherine Martin is handling the ongoing debacle.

“The register of interests needs to happen, RTÉ is in the dark ages in terms of not having one, it’s common practice in most workplaces.

“Kevin Bakhurst now faces a huge challenge – and an opportunity – next week to show that it is no longer business as usual in terms of culture and governance, he needs to step up to the place, I hope and know that he will,” he said.