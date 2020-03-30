A TV class for primary school children starts on RTÉ2 today at 11am

RTÉ’S NEW TELEVISED aid to help primary school children learn at home starts today. The ‘Home School Hub’ will provide these students with fun daily lessons on television as well as on social media.

On RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, and rte.ie/learn, children will be able to watch curriculum-based content, complete project work, and engage in activities that will keep them learning.

From today, each morning from 11am to 12 noon on RTÉ2, the Home School Hub will feature bilingual teachers presenting three short class segments aimed at 1st and 2nd class, 3rd and 4th class and 5th and 6th class.

The television programme will keep the children watching and learning for the hour, and will then redirect them to fun content and project work that will be housed on rte.ie/learn and the RTÉ Player.

RTÉ Home School Extra at 4.15pm will be a catch-up programme, where primary school kids from all over the country can upload and post video messages and content that RTÉ will showcase.

“This will be an opportunity to gather all uploaded user-generated content in one space and showcase it to the entire country,” RTÉ said in a statement. “No matter where you are from or what language you speak, we want every school child to take part.”

RTÉ and Macalla Teo, with support from Mary Immaculate College, have collaborated to introduce this teaching initiative for primary school children.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh praised those involved in bringing the initiative together so quickly: “RTÉ is doing its bit to bring the classroom to the living room. We are hearing about innovative and dedicated teachers all across the country finding new ways to support children’s learning while not in the classroom.

This RTÉ Home School Hub will support and complement the ongoing efforts of teachers. Well done to RTÉ for stepping up to the plate to produce the Home School Hub which will undoubtedly complement all of the other efforts by teachers.

“Tá súil agam go mbainfidh gach dalta taitneamh as,” he said.