RTÉ asked musicians on last night's Late Late Show not to wear pro-Palestinian symbols

RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED it asked musicians not to wear pro-Palestinian clothing and accessories during a performance on the Late Late Show.

The Irish Women in Harmony group performed a tribute to Sinead O’Connor on last night’s programme.

However, Irish Artists for Palestine said that, prior to the performance, a group member was asked to change out of a t-shirt which featured the word Gaza and a love heart, while others were asked to remove badges expressing support for Palestinians.

RTÉ told the PA news agency that contributors are asked not to wear clothing related to “one particular point of view” as part of its impartiality guidelines.

It said that the conflict in Gaza was not the “subject of discussion or debate” during the performance.

What a gorgeous tribute to Sinéad #latelate pic.twitter.com/SwwrJhvsMi — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 16, 2024

A spokeswoman said in a statement: “All RTÉ content follows clear guidelines in regard to impartiality.

“RTÉ aims to facilitate open debate on issues of public interest and concern.

“As such we ask that participants do not wear badges, symbols or emblems related to one particular point of view in the absence of a forum for a representation of all views.

“The Women in Harmony group performed a tribute to Sinead O’Connor.

“Gaza and the conflict was not the subject of discussion or debate on this occasion.”

Meanwhile, Stormont First Minister and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill also appeared on the Late Late Show last night.

She became the first nationalist First Minister of Northern Ireland when the Stormont powersharing institutions were restored almost two weeks ago.

During her appearance, O’Neill said wants to attend events that are important to the unionist community, stating that political leaders in the North need to “step outside of our traditional comfort zones”.

I am determined to fairly represent every community as a First Minister for All, and play my part in building a better, more prosperous future for every child. pic.twitter.com/ZtQ9zUPfvm — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) February 17, 2024

“I just think it’s important that we all step outside of our traditional comfort zones and find ways to reach others out there,” said O’Neill.

She added: “I’m a Republican, I’m very comfortable in my own skin.

“I know who I am and what I want to achieve, but I also think that if we’re going to lead and be political leaders in today’s society, 26 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, then we all have to be focused on the future.

“I do think things that are very important symbolically, in particular for those from the British tradition, for example, myself attending the Queen’s funeral, or King Charles’s coronation, that’s really important if I’m going to represent everybody in society and I believe that I can fairly represent everybody in society.”