Leader ratings: How did you rate the party leaders in tonight's RTÉ debate?

THE SECOND MAJOR TV debate of the election campaign took place this evening – with leaders or representatives from seven parties facing off at NUI Galway.

Claire Byrne helmed the debate on front of an audience of over 300 people and it was aired live on RTÉ One.

Taking part were Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin, Richard Boyd Barrett of Solidarity/People Before Profit, Eamon Ryan of the Green Party and Roísín Shortall, the co-leader of the Social Democrats.

We want to know: Your own political preferences aside, who do you think came out on top in tonight’s debate?

We’re also giving you the chance to rate the performance of host Claire Byrne as well the audience contributions.

You can rate each out of 10 below

