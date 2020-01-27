This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 January, 2020
Leader ratings: How did you rate the party leaders in tonight's RTÉ debate?

Claire Byrne helmed the debate on front of an audience of over 300 people.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 27 Jan 2020, 11:00 PM
17 minutes ago 5,808 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4981992

THE SECOND MAJOR TV debate of the election campaign took place this evening – with leaders or representatives from seven parties facing off at NUI Galway.

Claire Byrne helmed the debate on front of an audience of over 300 people and it was aired live on RTÉ One.

Taking part were Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin, Richard Boyd Barrett of Solidarity/People Before Profit, Eamon Ryan of the Green Party and Roísín Shortall, the co-leader of the Social Democrats.

We want to know: Your own political preferences aside, who do you think came out on top in tonight’s debate?

We’re also giving you the chance to rate the performance of host Claire Byrne as well the audience contributions.

You can rate each out of 10 below (just click ‘rate now’ to compare your take with readers’ average rating)

Mary Lou McDonald

6

Micheál Martin

6

Leo Varadkar

6

Brendan Howlin

6

Eamon Ryan

6

Richard Boyd Barrett

6

Roísín Shortall

6

Claire Byrne

6

The audience

6

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (24)

