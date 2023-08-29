RTÉ skips launch day for autumn TV schedule in wake of payments controversy

RTÉ HAS SKIPPED its regular launch day for its new autumn season of programming in the wake of controversy surrounding payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Typically, the public broadcaster rolls out its biggest names ahead of its newest schedule.

Yesterday, however, saw the public broadcaster offer a press release and avoid an event which would have invited questions on its summer which was dominated by the controversy.

Last Friday, new director general Kevin Bakhurst told reporters that he does not wish to continue discussing Ryan Tubridy in the wake of his decision to end radio contract negotiations with the former presenter.

Yesterday’s avoidance of a launch came despite having the Patrick Kielty-helmed Late Late Show getting underway in a fortnight on September 15.

The new season will see the return of some of RTÉ’s most popular programmes, including 16 episodes of The Tommy Tiernan Show in January, Ireland’s Fittest Family and Dancing with the Stars.

New additions to the TV guide include the Full Irish Hidden Camera Show, which will be hosted by its radio morning presenters on 2FM, Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

For sport, the Rugby World Cup will take centre stage next month with all 48 matches being broadcast free to air on Irish television across RTÉ and Virgin Media.

The Republic of Ireland’s women’s soccer side return after their World Cup exploits with a UEFA Nations League campaign kicking off in September at the Aviva Stadium against Northern Ireland. Stephen Kenny’s men’s team will also continue their bid to qualify for next summer’s Euros.