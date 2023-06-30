NUJ backs call to publish salaries of the top 100 earners in RTÉ

THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists has backed publishing the salaries of the top 100 earners in RTÉ.

The NUJ’s Dublin broadcasting branch, which is chaired by RTÉ correspondent Emma O’Kelly, said it supported calls made at yesterday’s Public Accounts Committee for “more transparency at RTÉ”, which it said would includes making “the salaries of RTÉ’s 100 highest earners” public.

“This should include people paid fees through independent production companies,” a branch statement said.

It also reaffirmed its call for a cap on all earnings at RTÉ, in line with civil service salary scales, and its “opposition to the inappropriate use” of third party agencies.

RTÉ board chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh gave the commitment while being questioned at the PAC yesterday alongside other RTÉ representatives over the circumstances that led to a €345,000 discrepancy in the disclosed earnings of presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The suggestion was “noted” by RTÉ’s interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch at the hearing.

Following a meeting today of the NUJ’s Dublin broadcasting branch, it backed the call and its general secretary Séamus Dooley said he agreed with calls for Ryan Tubridy to appear before the Oireachtas.

“In relation to the work of PAC I believe we should call on the former Director General, the Director of Content and our colleague Ryan Tubridy to appear before the committee,” he said.

He added that Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly “should also appear, but I don’t suppose he would be influenced by an NUJ motion” demanding he answer questions on the scandal.

In its statement, the Dublin broadcasting branch expressed its “extreme dissatisfaction with the manner and conduct of members of the RTÉ Executive”, and the consequences that have resulted for the organisation.

It added that it welcomes, in principal, the establishment of a review of corporate governance and culture at RTÉ – but that the makeup of the three-person panel must reflect the voice of workers at RTÉ.

“Any review must also go beyond Corporate Governance to examine workplace culture, including employment terms and conditions with particular attention given to the promotion of diversity, inclusion and gender equality,” the branch said.

It added that immediate action from the Government was required to create a sustainable and equitable public funding model for RTÉ.