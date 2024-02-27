Advertisement
Siún Ní Raghallaigh Leah Farrell
Siún Ní Raghallaigh

RTÉ chair indicated ahead of Prime Time interview that she might resign, Media Committee hears

Martin said this also “shook” her confidence in the former chair.
12
2.7k
1 hour ago

IN A SHOCKING new revelation, Minister for Media Catherine Martin has told the Oireachtas Media Committee that the former chair of the RTÉ board had indicated that she would resign last week if she received a letter from the Minister. 

The Committee heard this evening that Minister Martin had her confidence further rocked last week when she was told by her officials that the chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, had indicated she would not accept a letter from the Minister, never mind a meeting request. 

Martin said “when you reach the point where someone doesn’t even want to receive a letter from the Minister, that’s problematic”. 

This came after Minister Martin was informed that she had received incorrect information from Ní Raghallaigh in relation to the board’s involvement in exit packages at the broadcaster. 

mining-industry-in-ireland Former chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh Norma Burke Norma Burke

Responding to questioning from Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, Martin said that it was indicated to Ní Raghallaigh that Martin’s most likely course of action was to write her a letter.

Martin said this was indicated to the former chair through officials with the chair then indicating that she would resign if such a letter was sent.

Martin said this “sort of shook” her confidence in addition to the initial misinformation about the exit packages.

“Later on as phone calls progressed in the day I had it indicated to her that not only would I write a letter but I wanted to meet.

“She indicated she felt she would not come to a meeting,” Martin told the committee.

The Minister said the comment was “so astounding” and she was hoping the former chair would agree to meet her.

“I couldn’t understand how someone would try and tell the Minister how to manage their work,” Martin said.

Martin said she subsequently sent the letter, which she said did not call for Ní Raghallaigh’s resignation.

The Oireachtas Media committee is ongoing. You can follow along for live updates here. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     