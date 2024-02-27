RTÉ chair indicated ahead of Prime Time interview that she might resign, Media Committee hears

IN A SHOCKING new revelation, Minister for Media Catherine Martin has told the Oireachtas Media Committee that the former chair of the RTÉ board had indicated that she would resign last week if she received a letter from the Minister.

The Committee heard this evening that Minister Martin had her confidence further rocked last week when she was told by her officials that the chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, had indicated she would not accept a letter from the Minister, never mind a meeting request.

Martin said “when you reach the point where someone doesn’t even want to receive a letter from the Minister, that’s problematic”.

This came after Minister Martin was informed that she had received incorrect information from Ní Raghallaigh in relation to the board’s involvement in exit packages at the broadcaster.

Former chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh Norma Burke Norma Burke

Responding to questioning from Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, Martin said that it was indicated to Ní Raghallaigh that Martin’s most likely course of action was to write her a letter.

Martin said this was indicated to the former chair through officials with the chair then indicating that she would resign if such a letter was sent.

Martin said this “sort of shook” her confidence in addition to the initial misinformation about the exit packages.

“Later on as phone calls progressed in the day I had it indicated to her that not only would I write a letter but I wanted to meet.

“She indicated she felt she would not come to a meeting,” Martin told the committee.

The Minister said the comment was “so astounding” and she was hoping the former chair would agree to meet her.

“I couldn’t understand how someone would try and tell the Minister how to manage their work,” Martin said.

Martin said she subsequently sent the letter, which she said did not call for Ní Raghallaigh’s resignation.

The Oireachtas Media committee is ongoing. You can follow along for live updates here.