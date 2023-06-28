Motion to give PAC additional powers to question RTÉ to come before Dáil as execs face Media committee

RTÉ EXECUTIVES ARE set to appear before two Oireachtas committees over the next 48 hours to face questions over undisclosed payments worth €345,000 being paid to Ryan Tubridy.

Four members of the broadcaster’s Executive Board will attend the Oireachtas Media Committee at 1.30pm this afternoon, while other RTÉ representatives will appear before the Public Accounts Committee tomorrow morning at 9.30am.

TDs and Senators on the committees will be seeking answers from the broadcaster over who initiated the arrangement between Tubridy and Renault, who signed off on the payments, and why they were never disclosed to the public.

The Public Accounts Committee has also been coordinating with the Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight to seek an extension of its remit, which would give it additional powers to examine RTÉ’s accounts.

This evening, a motion will come before the Dáil to allow the committee to examine RTÉ’s accounts from 2017 to the present.

It comes after a nine-page statement was released yesterday evening by the Interim Deputy Director-General Adrian Lynch, in which the broadcaster attempted to explain the timeline leading to its underreporting of the payments.

The statement excused Tubridy of any wrongdoing and said, based on the Grant Thornton findings, “there was no illegality and payments were made pursuant to an agreed contract”.

The review also found that part of the issue related to payments to the RTÉ Barter Account, which deals with payments through an intermediary company.

As we mentioned previously, the Public Accounts Committee, which will question RTÉ representatives tomorrow, have been coordinating with the Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight in an effort to allow it to examine RTÉ's accounts. The Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight, which also acts as the Committee on Remit Oversight, is a cross-party committee that adjudicates on these matters. The remit of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is limited to the accounts that are audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General, which does not include RTÉ. However, the extension of its remit would allow the committee to examine RTÉ's accounts. The Journal reported on Monday that the motion would be before the Dáil today. Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne this morning, Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn confirmed that the motion would go before the Dáil this evening. "The Committee on Remit Oversight, which is a cross-party Oireachtas committee that adjudicates on these requests, and our committee have agreed that a motion will go before the Dáil this evening permitting the PAC to look at all of this with a number of conditions," he said. The conditions include that the PAC will look at RTÉ's accounts from 2017 to date, that there would be a completion of their work as a committee by 31 December this year, and that they will bring a report before the Dáil. Tubridy's contract 'has come to an end' Andres Poveda / RollingNews.ie Ryan Tubridy pictured on the series finale of The Late Late Show. Andres Poveda / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie Ahead of this afternoon's committee, RTÉ has issued a statement to say that Ryan Tubridy's contract has "come to an end" following his decision to step back from The Late Late Show. The national broadcaster also stated that negotiations around his radio show contract have been caused amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the undisclosed payments. "RTÉ has written to his agent that the contract (including all arrangements therein) has come to an end," the statement reads. Negotiations had commenced regarding his radio responsibilities. Those negotiations have been paused as with all negotiations as per Board statement. RTÉ Board chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh and board members Anne O'Leary and Robert Shortt will attend the Oireachtas Media Committee at 1.30pm. Also in attendance will be Adrian Lynch, the interim deputy director general, director of strategy Rory Coveney, director of commercial Geraldine O'Leary and chief financial officer Richard Collins.

