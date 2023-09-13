RTÉ EXECUTIVES ARE due back in before the Oireachtas today following confirmation that the national broadcaster is seeking an additional €34.5 million from government to plug a hole in its finances.

The refusal of people to pay for TV licences has hit the already cash-strapped organisation, with a licence fee deficit of €21 million expected this year.

Advertisement

Speaking yesterday, Minister of State for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said that if RTÉ wants cash it should consider selling its land in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 and pitching its headquarters in another location.

In 2017, RTÉ sold a portion of its land in the location for €100 million, but should it sell more?

Poll: Should RTÉ sell its Dublin 4 land to raise funds?

