RTÉ EXECUTIVES ARE due back in before the Oireachtas today following confirmation that the national broadcaster is seeking an additional €34.5 million from government to plug a hole in its finances.
The refusal of people to pay for TV licences has hit the already cash-strapped organisation, with a licence fee deficit of €21 million expected this year.
Speaking yesterday, Minister of State for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said that if RTÉ wants cash it should consider selling its land in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 and pitching its headquarters in another location.
In 2017, RTÉ sold a portion of its land in the location for €100 million, but should it sell more?
Poll: Should RTÉ sell its Dublin 4 land to raise funds?
