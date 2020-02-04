Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou face off in RTÉ leaders debate

THE LEADERS OF Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are facing off for a final time in tonight’s RTÉ Prime Time leaders debate.

The three leaders opened the debate discussing the possibility of going into coalition with one another and the housing crisis.

Yesterday, the broadcaster reversed its stance on allowing Mary Lou McDonald to participate, which came after a poll in The Business Post put Sinn Féin on 24 points, on top with Fianna Fáil and ahead of Fine Gael, which stood on 21 points.

A second Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll yesterday put Sinn Féin on 25%, two points ahead of Fianna Fáil in second on 23%, while Fine Gael trailed in third on 20%.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar opened the debate by saying it was certain that the next government would not be the same as the last, and asked the public to think carefully about who they wanted to lead it.

Pointing to his party’s record on Brexit, jobs and the marriage equality and abortion referendums, he said Fine Gael had driven change during its time in government.

He also made another offer to lead the next government with Fianna Fáil, but only if further negotiations between the EU and the UK on Brexit became an issue.

“If, in a few months time or even a few weeks time, we head into the crucial talks on the Brexit trade deal, rather than have no government or a second election… only in that circumstance, I’d be willing to work with Fianna Fáil as a last resort in the interests of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin said he had brought about change in education and health when he was in government before, and said his party was the only one that could deal with problems in health, housing, insurance and childcare.

He also said the party was willing to go into coalition with a number of smaller parties, but said Sinn Féin would not be able to enter government as it was only standing 42 candidates in Saturday’s election.

McDonald accused her rivals of a “clarion of desperation” and said they wanted to ensure their dominance of Irish politics continued.

She attacked both parties for their records on housing, accusing Fianna Fáil of being a “party for developers” and Fine Gael of being a “party for landlords”.

But she was forced to defend her party’s stance on the Special Criminal Court, avoiding a question on whether she wanted to see the non-jury court abolished.

“I am for the courts, the Special Criminal Court exists, I accept that we need mechanisms and special powers,” she said.

“I believe that we need special powers. We’ve got 21st century criminals. We need 21st century processes.”